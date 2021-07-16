Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 485 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,675,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $379.06. 13,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.37. The firm has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

