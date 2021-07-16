Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 663,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,663,000 after buying an additional 61,953 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $11.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,528.51. 45,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,622. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,586.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,399.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

