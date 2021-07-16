Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 23.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,992,000 after buying an additional 16,965 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

MSM stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.47. 2,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,277. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.85. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,650 shares of company stock worth $3,255,904. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

