Adalta Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,305 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 173.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,061 shares of company stock worth $5,069,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

QRVO stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.71. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.