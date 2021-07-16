Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires New Position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $8,792,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $5,952,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $4,930,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,983,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,983,000.

NASDAQ FRWAU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. 12,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,894. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

