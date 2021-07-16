Samsara BioCapital LLC Takes Position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,000. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.8% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned approximately 1.57% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,888,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after buying an additional 1,474,300 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,001,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,163.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 673,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 652,749 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EYPT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.86. The firm has a market cap of $218.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 129.85% and a negative return on equity of 119.41%. The company had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EYPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

