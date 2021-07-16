Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $122,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.09. The company had a trading volume of 121,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,403. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.04.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

