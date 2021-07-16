Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.29.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,552 shares of company stock worth $5,332,207. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.96. 3,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,336. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.12 and a 52-week high of $225.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.72. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

