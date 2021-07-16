Hutner Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 2.2% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Enbridge by 10.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Enbridge by 16.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.6% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.23.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,266. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 103.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.