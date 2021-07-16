Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Increases By 177.4%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a growth of 177.4% from the June 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ FEM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,947. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.09.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 59,366 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 53,817 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188 shares during the period.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.