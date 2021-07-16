Zacks: Analysts Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.02. Five Below reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 122%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.81.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,942. Five Below has a twelve month low of $100.93 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.33. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,122,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 750.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,554,000 after purchasing an additional 261,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 75.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $43,072,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

