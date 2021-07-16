First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Down 85.4% in June

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the June 15th total of 284,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,334. The company has a market cap of $190.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.01. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $18.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.19 million during the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 295,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 310.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

