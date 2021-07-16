Wealth Alliance Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,507 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.8% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,801 shares of company stock worth $7,069,698. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $420.22. 14,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,699. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $396.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.