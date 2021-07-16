4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading Up 5%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.47. Approximately 835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 185,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

