Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires 14,777 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $198.27. 21,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,126. The company has a market cap of $94.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $202.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

