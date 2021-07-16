Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Invests $7.65 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $5.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $447.10. 7,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $391.35. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 86.55 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total transaction of $215,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,203 shares of company stock worth $26,979,356. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. boosted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.31.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

