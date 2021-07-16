Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,877,000 after buying an additional 53,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,518,000 after buying an additional 50,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.77.

Synopsys stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,450. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.63 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

