Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,924 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,646,000 after purchasing an additional 198,895 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,782 shares of company stock worth $46,153 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 31,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

