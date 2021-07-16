Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Sage Private Wealth Group LLC

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 436,716 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

TAP traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,665. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.68.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

