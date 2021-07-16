Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will report $3.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 billion. Edison International reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $14.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Edison International by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 53,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Edison International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Edison International by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.66. 1,873,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

