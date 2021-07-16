EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Short Interest Down 71.7% in June

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the June 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in EXFO during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXFO in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EXFO by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in EXFO by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 90,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EXFO alerts:

NASDAQ EXFO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,623. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $342.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of EXFO to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on EXFO from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.