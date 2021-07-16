Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Raised to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Cardinal Energy stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.89. The company had a trading volume of 744,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,308. The stock has a market cap of C$417.28 million and a PE ratio of 5.50. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.27.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$85.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,615,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,585,506.80.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

