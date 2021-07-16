MBA Advisors LLC Invests $1.70 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,794. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $75.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

