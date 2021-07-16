$0.28 EPS Expected for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enerplus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Enerplus reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%.

ERF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ERF traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

