Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will announce sales of $156.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.10 million to $162.11 million. Employers reported sales of $211.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $636.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $656.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $654.92 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $680.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NYSE EIG traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $42.05. 117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,050. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.01. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Employers by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

