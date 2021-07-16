California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 9,122 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,078,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Micron Technology worth $183,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

MU traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $75.87. 396,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,179,488. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,122 shares of company stock worth $14,048,471 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

