-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.06). DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

DRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.38. 18,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,112. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 769,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,737 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

