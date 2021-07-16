$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.85. Darden Restaurants posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,281 shares of company stock worth $15,477,063 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.31. 12,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.66. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

