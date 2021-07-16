SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 688.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,340 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.34% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $25,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of GMF traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.84. 18,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,118. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $146.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.32.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.