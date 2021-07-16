WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.090-$3.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $961 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.20 million.WNS also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.09-3.28 EPS.

WNS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,300. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.49. WNS has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.60.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

