New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) is HMI Capital Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,270,000 shares during the period. New Relic comprises 11.5% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HMI Capital Management L.P. owned about 8.34% of New Relic worth $323,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.64.

In other New Relic news, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $344,256.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,830.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,867,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,192 shares of company stock worth $4,392,366 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.