Westover Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,725,021 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.96. The stock had a trading volume of 59,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,505. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $298.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of -256.49, a PEG ratio of 98.39 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

