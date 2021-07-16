Westover Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,990 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PJT Partners by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $71.92. 323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,114. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.95. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.59.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.