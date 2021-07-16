Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Price Hits $0.0092

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $156,695.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00048910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.22 or 0.00835836 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

