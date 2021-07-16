All Sports (SOC) Price Tops $0.0173

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, All Sports has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $25.93 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.26 or 0.00837664 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

