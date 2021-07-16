Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $878.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report $878.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $858.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $898.90 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $424.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $3.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%.

PATK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

In other news, Director Pamela R. Klyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.81 per share, with a total value of $86,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,710,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,763 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,481,000 after acquiring an additional 111,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after buying an additional 104,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,989,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 261,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 59,462 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.81. 4,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,089. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

