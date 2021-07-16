Nervos Network Achieves Market Cap of $254.65 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $254.65 million and $7.80 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,970.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,920.08 or 0.06005825 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.93 or 0.01397953 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.35 or 0.00388940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00131413 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.21 or 0.00610613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00397566 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.67 or 0.00299245 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,877,377,039 coins and its circulating supply is 27,060,289,437 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

