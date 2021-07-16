$173.42 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will report $173.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.12 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $155.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $700.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $674.61 million to $763.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $750.41 million, with estimates ranging from $678.08 million to $863.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STOR traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 29,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.91. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

