Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 12,761 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,795,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 215,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,989. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.34.

