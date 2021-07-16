Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,566 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.80. The stock had a trading volume of 48,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,280. The company has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

