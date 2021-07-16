Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 58,283 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1,381.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 243,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,748 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after purchasing an additional 320,279 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,087,000 after purchasing an additional 97,097 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTIP remained flat at $$52.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,439. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.31 and a 1 year high of $52.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

