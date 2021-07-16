Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Global Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 1,149.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 32,233 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,030,000 after buying an additional 56,965 shares during the period.

MXI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.59. 22,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,304. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.58. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

