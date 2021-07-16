Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.85.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 169,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,485,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

