Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 27,610 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,610 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,740,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 24,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.83. The company had a trading volume of 22,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,165. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $196.49 and a fifty-two week high of $280.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.