$14.83 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce $14.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.75 million and the lowest is $13.85 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $10.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $60.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.91 million to $64.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $66.08 million, with estimates ranging from $64.57 million to $67.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%. The business had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,265. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.74%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

