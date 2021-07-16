Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) is Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Capri accounts for approximately 5.9% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Capri worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Capri by 87.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after buying an additional 128,982 shares in the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 56,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,288. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

