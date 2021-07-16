BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

BANF traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.18. 2,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $2,187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,243. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

