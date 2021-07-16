$102.28 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report sales of $102.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.26 million and the lowest is $101.30 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $129.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $414.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $412.20 million to $416.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $421.69 million, with estimates ranging from $416.98 million to $426.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ HALL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.95. 2,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,500. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

