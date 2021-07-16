Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Acquired by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Protagonist Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.3% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 409,918 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 137,378 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,244. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

