$3.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.16 billion and the lowest is $3.01 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.12 billion to $13.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $214.59. The company had a trading volume of 928,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

